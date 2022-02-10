CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated marketing firm Luquire has appointed Sonia Grunbaum as senior vice president of business development, the latest in a series of investments the 38-year-old independent agency has made to secure top talent from across the country and broaden its client catalog.
Grunbaum joins Luquire from Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group subsidiary and the nation's leading integrated retail agency, after 19 years in dedicated new business roles, most recently as vice president of marketing. Her hiring follows the December appointment of Brooks Luquire as CEO and Stephanie Spicer as president at Luquire after co-founder Steve Luquire announced he would step into a chairman role.
During her time at Zimmerman, Grunbaum was instrumental in landing accounts such as McDonald's, Office Depot, Kay Jewelers, Six Flags, Carfax, Dunkin' Donuts, Five Below, Michaels, Crocs, Lane Bryant, Jamba Juice, Boston Market and more. Originally from Bolivia, she brings an international perspective to Luquire's leadership team. Prior to joining Zimmerman, she served in various account leadership roles at Miguel Chavez & Associates, one of Bolivia's top advertising agencies at the time.
"Our agency is at a real inflection point, having assembled a team of world-class talent that's at the forefront of navigating the complex and ever-changing world of marketing and communications," said Luquire CEO Brooks Luquire. "As our first-ever head of business development, Sonia's track record of managing pitches for multi-million-dollar accounts, coupled with her ability to build relationships and open doors that align seamlessly with our agency culture and ethos, made her the ideal person to help us partner with more brands across the country."
Based in Charlotte, N.C., but with top talent working around the country, Luquire's collective of experts specialize in advertising and design; brand strategy and planning; digital, social and media engagement; public relations; and analytics and marketing technology. The agency's portfolio includes a wide variety of award-winning work for dozens of top brands across an intentionally diverse array of industries, inspiring fresh thinking and unexpected approaches.
"Luquire's hunger for growth, focus on work that has an impact, and the depth and breadth of its talent made this the perfect next step for my career," said Grunbaum. "My goal is to make sure brands know that Luquire is a talented and trusted marketing partner that can help them reach their goals – whether that's increased visibility or a better bottom line – and I'm confident in Luquire's ability to move clients forward."
"Over the past few years we've assembled some of the top talent in the industry to bring our results-driven ideas to life, guided by a curiosity-first mindset and research-first approach," added Luquire President Stephanie Spicer. "Sonia's hiring is a significant next step in this new era of the Luquire story, and we look forward to watching that story unfold with the best and brightest on our multidisciplinary team."
About Luquire
Luquire, formally known as Luquire George Andrews, is an independent, fully integrated communications agency founded in 1984 in Charlotte, N.C. The firm's world-class talent and forward-looking approach to marketing and communications allows it to compete on a national stage with a robust combination of breakthrough creativity, advanced analytical and strategic skills, flawless execution and a dedication to exceeding client expectations. Current clients include Bojangles, Colonial Life, First Citizens Bank, OrthoCarolina, RSM and Visit North Carolina. For more information, visit luquire.com.
