LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For nearly 20 years, marketing company Distinctive Assets has independently assembled lavish gift bags for the top Academy Award nominees, and this year the "Everyone Wins" gift bags will once again include products from Hollowtips, an innovative cannabis brand based in Los Angeles.
Nominees for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director will receive one of these 6-figure custom swag bags, whether or not they take home an award. The "Everyone Wins" nominee gift bags are reported to have a value of more than $200,000. Included in the gift bags are Hollowtips' gold-plated vape cartridges featuring their signature Delta 9 "Water Clear" THC distillate, an inhale-activated design and a patent-pending air-bubble heating chamber that delivers a more satisfying vaping experience.
"As we continue to grow our brand and expand our presence across the state and hopefully soon beyond, Hollowtips is excited to partner with Distinctive Assets and take part in this classic Hollywood tradition for the second year in a row," Hollowtips CEO Michael Tu said. "We celebrate style, creativity and innovation in everything we do at Hollowtips, and we hope that the nominees enjoy our products as much as we enjoy their wonderful contributions to the movie industry."
The "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these Gift Bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets wants there to be any association in the media between the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.
Hollowtips offers eight cartridge flavors along with two classy battery options – the "Mini Deuce Deuce" and the "Monogram Pen." The company prides itself not only on the clarity and potency of their distillate, but delivering top-of-the-line cannabis products that meet the highest standards of safety and quality. Hollowtips products are currently available at 26 dispensaries across California.
ABOUT HOLLOWTIPS:
Founded in 2018, Hollowtips LLC is a new innovator in the cannabis industry. The inspiration was to offer consumers a higher-quality brand of products than what they are used to on the market. The Los Angeles-based company proudly launched its line of top-shelf vape cartridges featuring a patented air-bubble chamber, "Water Clear" Delta 9 THC Clear distillate and a 24K gold finish. They also offer apparel and lifestyle merchandise, as well as other premium accessories that compliment the brand. Hollowtips products are available at various licensed dispensaries throughout the state of California. For more information, please visit: https://hollowtips.com.
ABOUT DISTINCTIVE ASSETS:
Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity placement, product introduction and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry. Distinctive Assets spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag and boasts an impressive résumé of prestigious events that includes the GRAMMYs®, Latin GRAMMYs®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, BET Awards, CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. Distinctive Assets' services also include Celebrity Seeding, Corporate Gifting, Event Production, Public Relations, Product Development and Strategic Marketing. From Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, clients benefit from customized marketing solutions that leverage unparalleled experiences as well as access to top celebrities, premier events, influential media and strategic partners.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Tran Ngo
+1 6268173494
SOURCE Hollowtips