CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury Living Chicago Realty (LLCR), an award-winning multifamily consulting, marketing, branding, and strategy real estate brokerage, is proud to announce the launch of MultifamilyLeasing.com. The new website highlights the brokerage firm's track record and experience along with providing multifamily developers and owners information about working with LLCR as a marketing and leasing provider.
"Over the last decade, we have built our flagship consumer website, LuxuryChicagoApartments.com, to be a dominant domain in Chicago's luxury apartment market. We are excited to launch a B2B-focused site for our development clients," said Aaron Galvin, CEO and Founder. "As our company continues to grow, so do our capabilities. We wanted to build a site to highlight all of the work we can do for our clients to help them maximize rent and the value of their property. This includes pre-development consulting, branding and creative services, and comprehensive leasing strategy and execution."
Headquartered in Chicago, LLCR aligns renter insights with innovative marketing to deliver results. The company has been engaged for over 40 exclusive leasing engagements and has a team of over 60 real estate professionals. LLCR is responsible for marketing and leasing nearly 35% of all new developments in downtown Chicago and has secured over 15,000 leases.
Recent accolades include being named as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 by Financial Times and making the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth time and being included in the top 3% of Inc.'s 250 Most Successful Companies In The Midwest list. LLCR was also named a finalist in Lead Generation category of PR Daily's Content Marketing Awards and named an Influencer in Marketing by GlobeSt.com
In addition to showcasing the depth and breadth of LLCR's services, the website also features curated thought leadership content from Galvin and LLCR Director of Leasing Strategy Mark Ziemke, along with the team's real estate executives, marketing professionals, creative strategists, and leasing authorities.
"Over the past seven years since launching the consulting and development leasing division of LLCR, we have gathered unparalleled data about renter demographics, pricing trends, and unique insight only found in our data set," said Ziemke. "This insight and expertise allows us to develop a customized strategy for each of our developments and ensure success for our clients."
About Luxury Living Chicago Realty:
Founded in 2007, Luxury Living Chicago Realty has unparalleled experience marketing and leasing luxury multifamily properties in Chicago. Our team provides best-in-class customer service with a seamless showing and leasing process. With our extensive knowledge of the Chicago real estate market, our leasing professionals provide invaluable insight. We are able to understand the renter's needs and priorities and are happy and fulfilled in helping to find the perfect new home. Our passion is to empower people to live their best life. To learn more about Luxury Living Chicago Realty, visit https://luxurylivingchicagorealty.com/.
