CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Science, leading M&A podcast in the world, is launching a subscription-based online training program called M&A Science Academy. The Academy workshops are outcome-based, providing clear and tangible value, with classes beginning in November. Membership includes unlimited access to workshops and networking events.

This unique academy demystifies deals and gives both first-time and experienced practitioners a definitive guide to M&A training.  Workshop instructors include over 20 professionals from companies such as Cisco, Atlassian, Microsoft and Ansys.  In the class forums, there will be exclusive opportunities for detailed questions about optimizing your M&A processes from practitioners.  Participants will have unique opportunities to connect and collaborate with a network of transaction professionals. 

The workshops will be team oriented and practice based.  Workshops include divestiture planning and executing, Agile M&A, Budgeting for M&A, Building a Center of Excellence, and Mastering M&A Leadership.

The Academy features a reasonable subscription service with both live and on-demand courses. Pre-launch prices start as low as $20/month billed annually.

About M&A Science:

M&A Science, hosted by Kison Patel, is an educational podcast exploring the intricate world of M&A with industry leaders and practitioners. Kison conducts one on one interviews to explore industry challenges and lessons learned. Founded in 2016 and boasting 14k listeners, M&A Science has grown to be the lead podcast in the M&A industry.

Media Contact:   
Madeleine Martin
224.436.5267
246344@email4pr.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.