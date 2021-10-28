CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concorde Print & Design, a creative print & design studio in downtown Chicago, will be installing custom vinyl window graphics on Macy's storefront at 111 N. State Street in early November. As the first retailer to create celebratory seasonal window displays, Macy's continues their popular tradition of welcoming all guests to their 54th annual holiday window unveiling. Concorde Print & Design will begin installation on November 3rd, with a press-attended reveal scheduled for Friday, November 4th (weather permitting).
This year's design features hand-cut snowflakes out of 6mm premium white Canon vinyl bordered by large blue gradient panels, with all print and installation services provided by Concorde. The interior display created by Macy's team will showcase winter scenes brought to life with lights, animation, original 3D models and plenty of surprises.
With main windows measuring 12 feet tall by 14 feet wide, the 2021 holiday display will occupy all 7 Macy's windows on State Street between Randolph and Washington. To ensure a cohesive look for a project of this scope, Concorde Print & Design is working closely with Macy's own creative team as well as designers from the New York headquarters.
Iva Sinkova, owner and president of Concorde, enjoys collaborating with clients on projects of all sizes. "We're honored to be partnering with Macy's for the third time and excited to share the results of everyone's hard work," says Sinkova, "It's such a wonderful opportunity to spread some holiday cheer and connect with the people in our community."
With roots in creative print media, Concorde Print & Design has expanded its services to include website design and digital marketing. Area businesses looking to attract attention to their own storefront or digital platform can connect with Concorde's production team at concordeprint.net
Media Contact
Iva Sinkova, Concorde Print & Design, 312-552-3006, service@concordeprint.net
SOURCE Concorde Print & Design