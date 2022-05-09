LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made For More Entertainment, a production company based in Los Angeles, is making waves in the entertainment industry. They created their own table in Hollywood and are currently in their 3rd season of producing Post in Black; a hit podcast/web series with a refreshing spin that amplifies Black voices in the creative community and serves as a source of knowledge, innovation and inspiration to listeners and viewers worldwide.
Post in Black offers up an amazing slate of interviewees including the likes of Emmy-Winning editor Daysha Broadway (Born This Way, A Black Lady Comedy Sketch, Forty Year Old Version, Between the World and Me), Darryl Jefferson, Vice President of Post Production and Digital Workflow at NBC Sports (Summer Olympics, Super Bowl LVI, 2022 Winter Olympics) and award winning editor, Terilyn Shropshire, (Love & Basketball, Eve's Bayou, The Old Guard, When They See Us and Woman King.)
With over 30 years of combined industry experience, the creators have successfully produced over 25 episodes of Post In Black through their production company, Made For More Entertainment. Founded by Hampton University Alums, David Hunter Jr. and Tatiana M. Johnson along with David's brother and Berklee College of Music Alum, Daniel K. Hunter, Made For More Entertainment is focused on enhancing lives through the art of storytelling. Their other projects include the TV pilot, "Honest T", and the short film, Terri, starring comedian Ron G (Insecure) and musician MAJOR ("Why I Love You"). They have also produced over 25 episodes of the hilarious webseries, Can U Relate? Impressively, they have accomplished all this within their first year of business -- garnering the attention of partnership opportunities from Black Oak TV, AfroLand TV, Avid, and Trailblazer Studios.
As their slate of content expands, the desire to inspire, educate, and entertain audiences through storytelling and community outreach, remains their top priority. The company plans to announce details of their philanthropic initiatives later this year to support underrepresented communities in need.
In 2021, Made For More Entertainment partnered with Trailblazer Studios to help co-produce Post in Black. In addition to assisting with post-production and sound, Trailblazer will help adapt the podcast and webseries into a televised series. which will help increase awareness of Black excellence in post with an even larger viewing audience.
Daniel Hunter, founder of Post In Black said:
Post Production is some of the most rewarding and impactful work you can do in entertainment but unfortunately it is constantly overlooked and taken for granted. Post In Black serves as both a showcase and a lighthouse. We want to highlight the incredible work that is currently being done by people of color all over the world and also invite a more diverse group into this space.
The web series portion of the interviews is available on YouTube and the podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast services.
