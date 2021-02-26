VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madeleine Design Group's Ocean Bluff project, located in the suburbs of Vancouver, British Columbia, has taken home First Place in the NKBA's Design + Industry Awards category for Contemporary Kitchen, Large (250+ sq ft). The win comes five years after the studio began work on what ended up being a four-year odyssey that evolved from a partial renovation plan in 2016 to a breathtaking addition and full remodel of a 10,000 square foot home completed in early 2020.
The project's original vision: to create a luxurious oceanfront property in total harmony with the natural beauty of its surroundings. Principal designer Madeleine Sloback's passion for finishing carpentry and millwork is showcased throughout Ocean Bluff, expressed perfectly in the meticulously designed custom wall paneling in the study. The home features an open floor plan filled with multi-use spaces and utilizes a thoughtful layering of lighting, materials, and finishes that tell a design story: each room is unique but is complementary to the next. From every angle of the home, Madeleine Design Group's involvement is felt in the ultra-luxe final project, right down to the art on the walls.
On her project's recent NKBA win, Sloback says: "This award is very special to me because it is a reflection of the amount of effort invested into these projects. Over the course of the job, you and your client build a relationship that becomes so personal and trusting, and it's exciting to see their dream coming together a little more each day, because you've become just as invested in it as they are. When the work is done, you hope both parties – designer and client – are proud of the work. In the case of Ocean Bluff, everyone involved was thrilled with the end result. Receiving an award for our work is an incredible feeling and extra affirmation that our kitchen design is a space that not only looks beautiful, but really works! NKBA does not just judge aesthetics; they look at functionality, overcoming challenges, and how all elements flow together in the space, so it's a real honour to be recognized – especially on an international level."
The win at the NKBA's Design + Industry Awards is the latest in an impressive string of awards and nominations for this amazing project. Other recognition of the Ocean Bluff project includes the International Property Awards' Five Star Award for Bathroom Design in British Columbia, the NKBA Design Excellence Award for Best Large Contemporary Bathroom, named a Top 5 Finalist in Western Living Magazine's 2020 Home of the Year contest, chosen as a finalist for Western Living Magazine's Robert Ledingham Memorial Award for Emerging Designer, and nominations for the 2020 Georgie Awards in the category of Best Any Room for the home's Light Powder Room, and the 2021 Georgie Awards in the category of Best Residential Renovation $800,000 and over and Best Kitchen Renovation Over $125,000.
Madeleine Sloback and her team at Madeleine Design Group are available to discuss Ocean Bluff, other high-end projects under development, or to contribute to a conversation on luxury interior design and renovation. Please visit https://www.madeleinedesigngroup.com for more information on Madeleine Design Group and further samples of their work.
About Madeleine Design Group Inc.: Madeleine Design Group is a high-end, award-winning, full-service interior design firm located in Vancouver, BC. Founded in 2014 by principal Madeleine Sloback, the studio's mission is simple and direct: to help clients develop a vision of their dream home and turn it into reality. Madeleine's background as a finishing carpenter, combined with years of hands-on construction experience and tenure at a corporate design-build firm, plus a true understanding of the personal connection we have with our homes is the foundation from which she creates catered, functional, and inspired interiors that will stand the test of time. Madeleine Design Group is a collaborative team effort of senior-level, experienced designers, led by Madeleine, that has received numerous regional, national, and international awards for excellence in Interior Design. The studio's most recent project is their largest residential design to date: a four-year labour of love in the form of an award-winning full-scale remodel and addition dubbed "Ocean Bluff." To have Madeleine and her expert team start on your next project, visit https://www.madeleinedesigngroup.com/.
