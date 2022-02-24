LEOMINSTER, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plata Chalkboards Joins the 90+ Brands Discovered Through The Big Find Product Search
Plata Chalkboards won judges over during QVC and HSN's The Big Find® product search and is scheduled to appear on HSN on March 1st. Through the second annual international search, which kicked off in July 2020, QVC and HSN discovered some of the most unique and innovative products in apparel, jewelry, accessories, footwear, beauty, and new categories for this year including home décor, home innovations, electronics and culinary including food. Now, these brands will introduce their products to an audience of millions across QVC and HSN's multiple platforms.
"The moment we were told we were a Big Find Winner was filled with surreal jubilation," says Karen Ardinger, who founded Plata Chalkboards along with her husband Jeff in late 2019. "For our magnetic chalkboard stencil craft kits to be recognized by HSN and grouped with other new, amazing and innovative products is truly an honor."
Plata Chalkboards was conceived after Karen chalked Merry Christmas on a small chalkboard and placed it on her front door. She loved how personal the welcome sign felt, but longed for better handwriting and quickly grew tired of redoing the sign after every rain. Then the solution- magnetic stencil letters and erasable paint pens- easy, water resistant and changeable for every season. Plata Chalkboards let anyone, regardless of artistic ability, create beautiful personal signs for their home.
QVC and HSN form one of the world's largest video commerce platforms, reaching more than 80 million homes in the U.S. (more than 200 million worldwide)1 via broadcast channels and millions more via streaming, web, mobile, and social platforms. As the pioneers of video storytelling, QVC and HSN offer vendors the platforms and tools to build relationships with an engaged community of digitally savvy shoppers. The Big Find builds on QVC and HSN's foundation of launching and fostering the growth of some of today's most successful brands through the power of live video storytelling, discovery-driven shopping experiences, and loyal customer community-building.
"The Big Find offers entrepreneurs a platform to share their stories and bring their products to life," said Mary Campbell, Chief Content, Digital and Platforms Officer, QxH. "We were amazed and inspired by all of the unique and innovative brands we had the privilege of meeting with during our product search and now we are excited to start introducing them to our customers across all of our platforms. We are committed to always bringing our customers new discoveries and a differentiated product assortment."
For additional information on Plata Chalkboards or Karen Ardinger, please visit platachalkboards.com. To learn more about The Big Find and future opportunities, visit QVC.com and HSN.com.
Plata Chalkboards creates outdoor chalkboard craft kits that let anyone, regardless of artistic ability, create unique personal welcome signs that can be changed for every season and holiday with easy place and trace magnetic chalkboard stencils. For more information, visit platachalkboards.com.
About HSN®
HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two broadcast networks, a website, and multiple streaming services, mobile apps and social pages. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com.
Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes QVC®, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit http://www.qurateretailgroup.com.
