BOSTON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MaidPro is pleased to announce that MaidProFranchise.com recently earned 1851 Franchise's 2020-2021 Top Development Website Award. The site was selected by a panel of nine industry experts who peer-reviewed the web presence of more than 200 competing franchisees.
1851 Franchise ranked MaidPro.com number one for its quality of content, ease of use, and overall first impression. "MaidPro strives to deliver convenience, clean presentation, and user-friendliness everywhere we go," says MaidPro CEO Mark Kushinsky. "We carry this value set with us when we enter our clients' homes—and we've worked hard to showcase these values in the digital world as well. We are proud to see our hard work and attention to detail recognized."
The MaidPro website earned a 4.29 score in the first-impressions category, a 4.57 for content, and a 3.71 for ease of use. The website's highest overall average score of 4.19 reflects its quality in content, design, and navigation.
"MaidPro's website excels for its ability to tell stories, drive action, and deliver a user-friendly browsing experience," says Stan Friedman, CFE and president of FRM Solutions. "MaidPro's commitment to sleek, clean presentation and superior customer service isn't just a talking point. Our award supports that conclusion."
This is the third award that MaidPro has received in 2021. The company also earned Franchise Business Review's number three Top Franchise to Own Award and Franchise Gator's number four Top 100 Franchises Award.
To view the complete list of the 2021 Top Franchise Development Website Award recipients, visit https://1851franchise.com/.
MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 285 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology, and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review's Four-Star Rating and Franchise 50 awards every year from 2006 to 2021 for owner satisfaction. MaidPro was named one of the Top Franchises by Forbes, Entrepreneur and USA Today. MaidPro is also a proud member of the International Franchise Association, Canadian Franchise Association, and the New England Franchise Association. https://maidprofranchise.com/
