HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, announced dozens of new products were added to its 1 Hour Photo app just in time for the 2021 holiday season. Many of these products can be picked up conveniently in one hour.
1 Hour Photo is the most convenient photo-printing app, offering pick up at more than 21,000 locations among all four of the largest U.S retailers with photo services - CVS, Walmart, Walgreen's, and Duane Reade stores. The app's modern feature set allows for users to quickly choose a camera-roll photo and, with a few taps, send their order for pick up. 1 Hour Photo also offers ship-to-home service.
MailPix's 1 Hour Photo app offers an expanding range of new and exciting creative photo products available for pick up at select retailers:
- CVS - 11x14 hanging canvas, 11x13 photo puzzle, 8x8 canvas print, 8x8 wall tiles, bamboo ornaments, canvas prints (5x7, 8x8, 11x14, 16x20), and poster prints ranging from 11x14 to 24x36. These products join the current lineup of greeting cards, mounted photo panels, 4x6 photo books, acrylic panels, bamboo panels, photo cubes, and more.
- Walmart - Greeting cards, mounted prints, canvas prints, and enlargements.
- Walgreens and Duane Reade - 11x14 metal panels, 5x7 wood panels, and 8x10 wood panels, in addition to canvas prints and enlargements.
"1 Hour Photo offers an amazing array of choices, including new products in many shapes, sizes, and price points," says Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, Mailpix. "There's a gift for everyone this season with the 1 Hour Photo app."
The 1 Hour Photo app is available for iOS and Android.
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from the 1HourPhoto app including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Duane Reade and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix and 1 Hour Photo, his latest startups. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
Media Contact
Gary Pageau, MailPix, 714 960-0505, gary@mailpix.com
Peter Tahmin, MailPix, 714 960-0505, peter@mailpix.com
SOURCE MailPix