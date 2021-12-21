HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, announced the top most-popular photo gifts for the 2021 holiday season. Despite the continued effects of the global pandemic, the company saw growth in several product categories. This was, in part, due to the continued expansion of its 1 Hour Photo app, which provides convenient pick up of photo products in nearly 18,000 locations.
- Canvas - Home decor products were once again popular this holiday season, with 16x20 and 20x30 size canvas prints leading the way. This year, canvas options from the 1 Hour Photo app expanded among major retailers like CVS and Walgreens.
- Hanging Canvas - New for the holiday shopping season, hanging canvas are ready to hang with pre-installed coordinating cord. Wooden hanging rails available in black, white, natural and teak finishes.
- Prints and posters - Traditional photo prints made a comeback, in glossy and matte surfaces. Customers especially enjoyed the convenience of retail pick up of prints and photo cards, at more than 18,000 locations, using MailPix apps.
- Photo ornaments are a perennially popular product category. Choose from a variety of photo layouts, shapes and materials to fit in with any distinctive style and add text to further personalize the holiday ornament creation.
- Glossy Photo panels are ready for hanging without any framing required. Photo panels, which are also available in eco-friendly bamboo, have a glossy surface and reproduce images with a crisp color and clarity.
"In a challenging year, MailPix delivered holiday memories to homes and to our retail partners," says Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, MailPix. "We are looking for continued growth in 2022."
1 Hour Photo is the most convenient photo-printing app, offering pick up at more than 18,000 locations among all four of the largest U.S retailers with photo services - CVS, Walmart, Walgreen's, and Duane Reade stores - for the ultimate in shopping convenience.
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from phone app or PC and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix and 1 Hour Photo, his latest startups. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
Media Contact
Gary Pageau, MailPix, 714-960-0505, gary@mailpix.com
Peter Tahmin, MailPix, 714-960-0505, peter@mailpix.com
SOURCE MailPix