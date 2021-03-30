HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, commemorates the seven-year anniversary of its acquisition of a major competitor, Winkflash. At the time, the 12-year-old photo-printing site was based in Attleboro, MA.
At the time, Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder of MailPix, noted: "MailPix is well-positioned to continue its accelerated growth path, through both acquisitions and organic expansion via mobile and technical innovation," he says. "Our executive team is prepared to act swiftly on appropriate opportunities."
Since then, the privately-held MailPix has enjoyed considerable organic growth and expansion via acquisitions . The brands acquired by MailPix portfolio include RitzPix, MyPix2, Photobucket's PrintShopLab and 1HourPhoto.com.
"The photo industry is a great business!" says Lerner, who has more than 30 years of mergers and acquisitions experience. "Constant innovation and creative marketing are the keys to growth; those are the skills the MailPix team has honed."
The MailPix portfolio of websites and mobile apps is an industry leader. Mobile apps in the MailPix family are printed at more than 20,000 U.S. retail locations.
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from phone app or PC and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix, his latest startup. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies which were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations' Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
