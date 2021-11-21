HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, has announced an improved version of the Canvas Prints photo printing app for iOS and Android The app offers the widest selection of canvas print dimension, including 24x36, 20x30, 16x24, 16x20, 16x16, 12x18, 12x16, 12x12, 11x14, 10x20, 10x10, 8x10 and 5x7.
"Like our 1 Hour Photo app, the easy-to-use Canvas Prints app brings high-quality, affordable products to consumers looking to enhance their homes with photos," says Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, MailPix. "Canvas prints are more popular than ever, either as gifts or as ways to improve home or office decor. With so many shapes and sizes to choose from, our canvas app is is the go-to app for consumer canvas photo printing."
The app offers an easy step-by-step process. Simply select a photo from the smartphone's camera roll, select the desired canvas size, adjust the photo within the dimensions shown, select the quantity and shipping instructions and within days, a beautiful ready-to-hang canvas print is delivered.
The free Canvas Prints photo printing app for iOS and Android is now available.
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from the 1HourPhoto app including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Duane Reade and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix and 1 Hour Photo, his latest startups. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
