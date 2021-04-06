HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, is the one-stop-shop for graduation parties in 2021. Celebrate your graduate with these MailPix personalized photo products; get a 60% off of graduation banners with the code "spring" at checkout.
Graduation cards, invitations and announcements are available in multiple single photo and collage layouts and can feature senior portraits and high school memories. With all MailPix card options, you can also add your own text, and card templates are available in a range of colors and backgrounds.
Use photo prints as decor all around the party area or on display them on a large board. Getting prints is easy and convenient using the 1HourPhoto app photo-printing app for iOS and Android. The app now connects to 20,000 convenient retail locations, where users can print 4x6, 5x7, 8x10 prints, photo panels, photo magnets and 4x8 greeting cards for pick up within an hour.
Be the envy of the neighbors with photo lawn signs showing off your graduates. MailPix lawn signs are printed on 4mm waterproof corrugated plastic and included metal H-stand stakes. Customers can choose from 18x12 and 27x18 lawn signs.
"Congratulations to all 2021 graduates who had to weather a tough academic year," said Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, MailPix. "Best wishes for future success!"
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from phone app or PC and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix, his latest startup. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies which were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations' Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
Media Contact
Gary Pageau, MailPix, 714 960-0505, gary@mailpix.com
SOURCE MailPix