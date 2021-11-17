HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, announced Fred H. Lerner, CEO and co-founder, appeared today on the "Mission Matters Live with Adam Torres" podcast, at 11:15 a.m. PST. The daily show features interviews with leading entrepreneurs, executives and experts.
"It was an honor to share the MailPix and 1 Hour Photo app story with Adam and his audience," said Lerner. "At this time of year, there's nothing more important than sharing family memories with pictures. MailPix has an important role in saving photo memories for thousands of families."
Fred Lerner, currently the founder and CEO of MailPix, has had a long and distinguished career in the photo/imaging industry. Prior to founding MailPix, he founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. He also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
To listen to the interview, check out the Mission Matters website; subscribe on YouTube; follow on Facebook; follow on LinkedIn; or follow on Twitter.
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from the 1HourPhoto app including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Duane Reade, and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
