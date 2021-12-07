HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, announced Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, was interviewed on the "Mission Matters Live with Adam Torres podcast. Lerner shared the story of how his teenage efforts to earn his Eagle Scout rank ignited a 40-year career in the photographic industry.
Torres inquired about the development of the company's flagship 1 Hour Photo app, which offers convenient pick up of dozens of types of personalized photo products at more than 21,000 locations among all four of the largest U.S retailers with photo services.
"Our photo albums are memories that are priceless – it's a remembrance of your family history and ancestors," Lerner saids. "The 1 Hour Photo app is one of the quickest ways to keep them safe."
The popular app is not only a benefit to consumers but also a winning opportunity for retail partners.
"We proposed the concept of uploading images from the 1 Hour Photo app and making those prints available to customers in one hour to the largest chains in the United States, including CVS, Walgreens, Duane Reade and Walmart," said Lerner. "We tied up with about 18,000 retail stores in the country and to make the transaction easy, we asked the stores to collect the money so the customer would not have to put in a credit card.
"While the journey wasn't easy, we kept on going with persistence and determination," he said, "and five years later, we have printed more than 10 million photos."
Lerner, currently the founder and CEO of MailPix and 1 Hour Photo, has had a long and distinguished career in the photo/imaging industry. Prior to founding MailPix, he founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. He also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations' Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
"We're now in the process of expanding our marketing campaigns to acquire customers, and let people know we built a technology and infrastructure to keep their photos secure for future generations," Lerner says. "We continue to expand our web-based business, Mailpix.com, for people who prefer to have their images on the phone or computer."
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from the 1HourPhoto app including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Duane Reade and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
