HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, announced the company was recognized for the second time as the "Most Innovative Photograph Print Solutions Company - USA" in the 2022 Global Business Awards by Corp Today. MailPix also received this recognition in 2020.
Corp Today is a U.K.-based business magazine focusing on emerging and fast-growing companies.
"The entire MailPix team is excited to be again recognized again by Corp Today for this prestigious award," says Fred H. Lerner, CEO and co-founder, MailPix.
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from phone app or PC and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix, his latest startup. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations' Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
