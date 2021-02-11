HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, reminds everyone that finding the perfect personalized Valentine's Gift is as close as your smartphone. Savvy shoppers can use MailPix 1 Hour Photo app to create a wide array of photo gifts, right on your phone, and have it ready for pick up in an hour at one of 1,000 convenient retail storefronts, including Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Target. There's also an option for home delivery.
The MailPix 1 Hour Photo app is available for Apple iOS and Google Android.
Customers can choose from dozens of photo print sizes and shapes, ranging from 4x8 photo greeting cards on up to 20x30 enlargements. For that extra special someone, photo gift options available for quick in-store pick up include wrapped photo canvas, snapshot-size photo books, acrylic photo panels and photo magnets. (Product availability depends on the retail partner).
"Personalized photos are a great way to show someone how much you care for them," says Fred H. Lerner, CEO and founder, MailPix. "MailPix 1 Hour Photo makes it easy and convenient, too."
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from phone app or PC and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix, his latest startup. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies which were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations' Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
