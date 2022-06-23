In this free webinar, learn about how laboratory grade refrigerators and freezers are essential for the safe preservation of cells and cell culture media. Attendees will learn how the right equipment's design can help minimize the risk of contamination and loss of cell viability. The featured speakers will also discuss how a Software-as-a-Service platform (that maps the physical contents of laboratory grade refrigerators and freezers to a digital equivalent representation) can bring about traceability and transparency to cell-based operations and help address the reproducibility issue plaguing cell manufacturing and cell banking.
TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent study by the Global Biological Standards Institute reported that 50 percent of preclinical research performed in the United States is not reproducible, and that the majority of that irreproducibility stems from issues with biological reagents and reference materials. (Freedman LP, Cockburn IM, Simcoe TS (2015) The Economics of Reproducibility in Preclinical Research. PLoS Biol 13(6): e1002165.) For cell culture workflows, the threats of contamination and sample integrity are an ongoing challenge. In addition, accountability within the workflow has increased expectation.
In this informative webinar, the featured speakers will first look at the items to consider for the sample storage part of the cell culture workflow to ensure peace of mind. Next, they will look at an exciting new software solution that furthers peace of mind by ensuring trackability and traceability through all stages of the workflow, bridging the gap between the physical storage of cells and their auditable, trackable, and traceable digital equivalents.
Join this webinar to learn about the different ways in which cell culture workflows in preclinical research can be made safe and traceable.
Join Andrew Dunn, North America Marketing Manager, B Medical Systems; Patrick Dentinger, Chief Executive Officer, CellPort Software; and Gregory M. Banik, Ph.D., Vice President, Operations, CellPort Software, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 1:30pm EDT (10:30am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Maintaining Safe Preservation and Traceability in Cell Culture Workflows.
