New home for single mom and three-year-old son made possible through MaintenX sponsorship and volunteers. There will be a home dedication for the Rivera family on June 16.
TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of MaintenX International's strong tradition of "MaintenX Gives," supporting the community and giving back throughout the company's 40-year history, MaintenX team members recently sponsored and completed construction of their sixth home for Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties since 2019.
The MaintenX team, including both technicians and administrative employees, volunteered 328 hours from March to April to build a home in Clearwater for Katria Riviera and her son Dylan. The team looks forward to being part of the celebration when Katria and Dylan receive the keys to their new home on Thursday, June 16 at 9 a.m.
"Charitable projects like Habitat for Humanity are great teambuilding exercises for us. Our technicians can utilize their trade skills for the benefit of the community while bringing them together alongside office team members," said Bill Schaphorst, VP of Business Development. "We are so proud to be part of this lifechanging moment for Katria and Dylan, and wish them many happy years in their new home."
Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties brings community volunteers, corporate donors like MaintenX, civic organizations and faith groups together to build affordable homes for low-income families and individuals throughout Pinellas and Pasco Counties.
Katria put in the 350 sweat equity hours required of Habitat homeowners in just three months. "All I want is a home for my son so he can have his own space to grow up and will have a stable environment where he does not have to move every now and then," she said. With her dedication date just around the corner, Katria is very excited for this new chapter in her life. "Receiving my home will be a blessing, a dream, and an accomplishment for something that I set out to do for my son."
Tampa-based MaintenX has been giving back to the Tampa Bay region while providing quality commercial maintenance services to commercial facilities across the country for more than 40 years. To learn more about their services and history of excellence, visit https://maintenx.com/.
ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:
MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For more than 40 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.
Media Contact
Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX, 727-420-1115, bill.schaphorst@maintenx.com
SOURCE MaintenX