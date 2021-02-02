HANOVER, Md., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Major, Lindsey & Africa (MLA), the world's leading legal search firm, has launched a new podcast: Bouncing Back: Resilience for Lawyers. Each month, host Rebecca Glatzer chats with lawyers and other professionals about how they have overcome challenges and are now thriving in their careers.
The first episode features Manita Rawat, Silicon Valley office managing partner for Duane Morris LLP, as she talks about getting laid off during The Great Recession and learning to build a book of business during the aftermath of that experience, leading to a successful legal career.
"2020 was a difficult year for everyone, especially newly minted attorneys. Many of them were too young to be directly impacted by The Great Recession," said Rebecca Glatzer. "This podcast promotes stories of resilience for junior attorneys, so they too can bounce back from setbacks and ultimately thrive in their careers."
To listen to the podcast, visit MLAGlobal.com, SoundCloud, Google Podcasts, iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, and TuneIn. If you would like to provide feedback, suggest topics or be considered as a guest, email Rebecca Glatzer at rglatzer@mlaglobal.com.
