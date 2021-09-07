TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standard & Poor's Global Financial Literacy Survey ranks the U.S. No. 14 in the world, when measuring the proportion of adults in the country who are financially literate. That translates to a mere 57% of all adults.(1) A likely reason is that most people don't have financial planners due to the added cost, and the financial plans themselves are hard to understand. With technology disrupting nearly every market, enter Disruptor Jeff Mount, President, Real Intelligence—who tells Karla Jo Helms, host of the Disruption Interruption podcast, that in order to bring financial literacy to the market, he would need a new way to approach financial planning—an app that educates and helps people make sound investment decisions.
After listening to managers and other "experts" give terrible advice for 25 years, Jeff said THAT'S IT—I'M DONE WITH THE STATUS QUO—and left the wholesaling world, burnt out. After partnering with an old client, he went back to the drawing board and rethought how financial advice should be provided—no more outdated financial plans based on the outdated institutional model meant for large firms. He threw that model away and developed a streamlined, intuitive application that actually helps investors with financial planning.
The larger issue is the potential for great financial harm—traditional firms often make claims that are not in the clients' best interest—managers often telling their advisors to do the exact opposite of what is best for the clients they are supposed to be helping. In short, the current service model isn't providing the help for those trying to grow their assets—much less those that want to improve their lot in life with financial planning.
Jeff reveals how his insights into how families and investors can take control of their financial futures by driving disruptive change for the benefit of the end consumer:
1. How investors can avoid being taken advantage of due to their lack of financial literacy.
2. How to enable families to manage their risks and view all possible projected outcomes, allowing for strategic thinking in advance.
3. How intuitive financial planning can be put literally into users' hands without the prohibitive costs.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app, and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad asses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR™ Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumni of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Real Intelligence LLC:
Real Intelligence LLC is the brainchild of entrepreneurs and industry experts Jeffrey Mount and Mike Helgesen. With 55 combined years of industry expertise and the alliance of both their innovations: Dynamic Mapping and the Essential Family Office training programs—Real Intelligence LLC is poised to offer a complete essential tool kit to the next generation of elite Financial Advisors. With strategic, industry proven training, patented technology, and an unprecedented lead generation opportunity the paradigm of financial services is shifting from status-quo. This human-centric approach to financial planning is a consultant's greatest tool to combat the competitive threat of free programs through robo-advisers and the dangers of irrelevancy. To Learn more visit: http://www.realintelligence360.com.
