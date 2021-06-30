MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 25th Annual Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza in Mammoth Lakes, California returns this summer for its High Sierra summer party with four days of music and two days of craft beer tasting, August 5th-8th, outdoors among the pines at The Woods at Mammoth Lakes.
A total of 22 internationally known bands will perform on two stages including five-time Grammy award winner Robert Cray, Larkin Poe, The Record Company, Vintage Trouble, Dumpstaphunk, The Motet, Victor Wainright and the Train, Mike Zito and his Big Blues Band, Carolyn Wonderland, Vanessa Collier, Robert Jon and the Wreck, T Bear, Raquel Rodriguez, Elektric Voodoo, Dirty Cello, Chris Pierce, Tom Ball & Kenny Sultan, Laurence Juber, Zach Person, Ghalia Volt, Crooked Eye Tommy, and the Electro Blues Dance Party with DJ Freshtracks.
"Sidelined by the pandemic like every other festival was in 2020, we are so ready to gather our favorite craft breweries, legendary blues performers and our favorite fans, and toast to 25 years of great blues and brews at altitude," says Sean Turner of Mammoth Brewing Company, host brewery of the event. "This year's lineup is our most diverse yet."
According to event organizers, this year's 25th year festivities will include a People's Choice Award for best decorated beer booth; best creative costume in individual, couple, and group categories.
The Mammoth Festival of Beers boasts two days of craft beer tastings, both Saturday (12pm-5pm) and Sunday (12pm-4pm), showcasing 80+ breweries pouring over 200 distinctive beers, ciders, seltzers, meads, and hard kombuchas. A sampling of breweries includes event host Mammoth Brewing Company, Figueroa Mountain Brewing, Firestone Walker, San Diego Brewing Co, Sierra Nevada, Pizza Port Brewing Company, and many, many more, as well as a diverse sampling of family-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ supporting - all expressed through small craft brewing. One third of this year's breweries will be new to the festival along with fan favorites.
The event benefits the California Craft Brewers Association and local Mammoth Lakes nonprofit organizations. Along with the beer and blues, a variety of food purveyors will be on site. And for those that prefer grapes to hops, Paso Robles winery Castoro Cellars will be offering their signature wines.
Following the guidelines set forth by state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19, the festival is not requiring attendees to disclose their vaccination status but is encouraging the use of face masks in congested areas.
Multi-day tickets are the festival's best buy and those that purchase the Blues/Brews Ultimate Pass receive early entry to the festival and beer tastings each day. Partygoers who purchased tickets for the cancelled 2020 festival will be honored at the 2021 festival. Advance tickets are on sale and the festival is expected to sell out. Tickets are available online at http://www.MammothBluesBrewsFest.com/tickets; and locally at the Mammoth Brewing Company Tasting Room. For updates and additional information, visit http://www.MammothBluesBrewsFest.com, or call 888-99-BREWS (992-7397).
The Woods at Mammoth Lakes, is located at 5701 Minaret Road between Main Street and Meridian Boulevard. Mammoth Lakes is a mountain resort located near Yosemite National Park in the Eastern High Sierra off Highway 395, offering world-class golf courses, mountain biking, fishing, hiking, and resort facilities. For additional information about camping or local accommodations, call 800-GO MAMMOTH or visit http://www.visitmammoth.com or http://www.mammothbluesbrewsfest.com/lodging.
