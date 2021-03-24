NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Man Made Music, the global sonic branding and design studio, announces today it is rebranding to Made Music Studio. The new name reflects the company's commitment to being an actively anti-racist company addressing systemic intersectional racism in the music, entertainment and advertising industries.
The 22 year old, award-winning studio has been at the forefront of creating some of the most iconic sounds in the world for global brands including AT&T, Nissan, American Express, Southwest, HBO, Hulu, Virgin Hyperloop and beyond. Its creative work reaches hundreds of millions of listeners around the world.
Notable in the name change is the removal of the word "Man" from the company name and the prominent use of the slash as part of its new logo – a symbolic representation of inclusion, frequently used with pronouns. An invitation for all to come as they are.
"We changed our name because we had to. What we saw in the mirror didn't reflect who we wanted to be and wasn't in sync with our values. We couldn't just add some kind of initiative or a program and move on -- we realized we had to completely transform our company from the inside out. We've taken exciting first steps, but we have a long way to go. This work requires an ongoing commitment, and we are fully committed," shared Joel Beckerman, founder and lead composer of Made Music Studio.
Music reaches billions of people each year through advertising and media, creating more than $12 billion in revenue in 2020. Creating equity in who creates this music and profits from it is of vital importance to address systemic racism. Made Music Studio's actions and policy changes will address this inequity.
With 70% of Made Music Studio's leadership team women, the company has introduced a number of progressive policies and goals. Though the work has just begun, these changes are foundational to rebuilding the company from the inside out and upending the status quo.
A sample include:
- Partnership with Decolonize Design, a community activist-led organization disrupting the DEI industrial complex
- A blind hiring process that removes names and education from resumes and values non-traditional education and experience
- Beginning at the start of 2021, at least 30% of music creators and collaborators will be members of underrepresented groups
- Equal and transparent pay, increased demo fees and the instatement of finalist fees for all writers
- Committing to 13% black representation in leadership positions by 2023
"After years of trying for change without lasting impact, Aida Davis' and Decolonize Design's 'anti-DEI' approach was the breath of fresh air and welcome punch to the gut we needed. Our conversations and actions have to center marginalized employees, artists and audiences, instead of white heteronormative culture. We truly believe the effect of this re-centering will benefit all people, ultimately creating more impactful creative work," said Lauren McGuire, President of Made Music Studio.
