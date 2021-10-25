LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Episode 134 of Velociteach's 'Manage This' podcast has hosts Wendy Grounds and Bill Yates speaking with Ian Crockford, the Project Executive at the Olympic Delivery Authority for the London 2012 Olympics. Crockford offers insight into the logistics that go into creating the infrastructure, buildings, transportation, and lasting legacy of the games. They discuss the challenges and successes of putting on an event that catered to 300,000 people every day and was viewed by over 200 million people.
In planning the 2012 Olympics, the deadline was inflexible and was a full year ahead of the games in order to enable testing. This involves working around the global economic crisis of 2012, and keeping within the scope of their original plans. Crockford also discusses the management of an international team and working to facilitate communication and commodore amongst them. Finally, Crockford talks about his other work experiences, including his work to bring the famous London Eye from blueprint to boardbard, and meeting Queen Elizabeth II.
On the episode, Crockford said "...if you do it diligently and pull all the systems together, from your governance, your meetings, your risk management, your design management, your cost management, stakeholder management and everything, it actually works. And it's a joy because a project is so complicated, and there are so many moving parts, you need that structure to hold it together."
Episode 134 of the Manage This podcast, 'Creating An Olympic Legacy: London 2012' is available for free through Velociteach. This 45 minute podcast will offer a partial Professional Development Unit credit for those working to maintain a PMP certification, with 0.5 Technical credits and 0.25 Leadership credits.
About Velociteach: As the leading provider of Project Management training and home of the Manage This podcast, Velociteach provides a variety of resources for working professionals looking to gain valuable workplace skills. Through a variety of online and instructor-led courses, people can gain knowledge that will help them earn valuable work certifications such as the PMP®, CAPM®, or PMI-ACP®, or to maintain existing credentials with required credits. More information is available online.
Media Contact
Emma Lombardi, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE Velociteach