DEARBORN, Mich., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The business consulting firm, The Greatest on the Planet (thegreatestontheplanet.com), is seeking small to medium sized businesses to participate in a reality TV show.

The basis of the show will be to show real life challenges a business has to face in its daily life and how a business owner and management would overcome those challenges. The show will also focus on the members of the family and how a family plays into life of the business. The show plans to deal with cash flow, hiring, problem employees, profits, marketing and sales, just to name a few.

The participants of the show will get exposure for their business on a local and national level which will be good for exposure to their business.

Some of the rules to be selected for the show include: applicants to the show must have been in business for a minimum of three years, have employees and be willing to be recorded at their place of business or home.

There will be no fee to apply to be a participant on the show.

To be considered for the show please visit thegreatestontheplanet.com/reality-tv-show and apply to be considered. If you are being considered for the show, someone from The Greatest on the Planet will reach out to you. All submissions must be submitted by August 31, 2020.

The Greatest on the Planet is a professional management consulting firm specializing in business growth, sales, marketing, employees, strategies, product and services development and to market launch.

