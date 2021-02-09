TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Early phase oncology can present a number of complexities. What are some ways that sponsors can reduce complexity and manage these challenges? How can they optimize their supply chain and maintain flexibility in trials for such pivotal early phase studies?
In this panel discussion, participants will hear from industry experts at the intersection of small sample size trials and cutting-edge clinical software on how they can manage through a number of difficult scenarios.
Join moderator Marcel Besier, Director Services Delivery Europe, Suvoda, and speakers Bryan O'Neill, Senior Director & Head, Clinical Supply Operations, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. and Kim Davis, Senior Clinical Trial Manager for Oncology, Corcept Therapeutics in a live webinar on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Managing Early Phase Oncology Trials and Supply for Efficiency.
