OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NTT Solmare Corp launched a series of exclusive pre-registration bonuses on the official MangaPlaza trial page (https://cpn.mangaplaza.com) ahead of the official service launch in March. These bonuses range from a variety of products and promotions including the exclusive world premiere of English version "Obey Me! The Comic," based on the popular romance simulation mobile game, "Obey Me!," collaboration campaigns with a fan-favorite website and popular influencer Akidearest who has nearly 3M subscribers on YouTube, and a cashback campaign of up to a month's subscription on MangaPlaza. The pre-registration campaign runs now until February 28, 2022. On the trial page, fans can also initially access up to 72 hit manga titles (236 chapters) for free. Each manga title has a different availability period during the campaign.
In December of 2021, NTT Solmare announced its plans to launch MangaPlaza, a digital manga store offering U.S. manga fans access to the largest digital content library from a broad range of Japanese publishers including major ones such as Kodansha and original titles without previous English releases. MangaPlaza's storefront offers an extensive list of titles covering a variety of genres such as action-adventure, romance, comedy, drama, sci-fi/fantasy, and LGBTQA+.
MangaPlaza's concept is based on its goals to serve both the manga industry and the global fan community. By offering overseas fans access to content that is localized, tailored, and reasonably priced, MangaPlaza aims to provide access to a broader range of officially licensed digital titles and ultimately contributing to the industry-wide efforts in stopping the circulation of pirated content.
Users are offered the ability to access their favorite titles at their desired pace of reading through MangaPlaza's new service. For a monthly fee, users are offered unlimited access to around 10,000 chapters or they can purchase them individually without a subscription for a nominal fee and most available titles in the library offer one chapter for free.
NTT Solmare Corp. (Osaka, Japan) is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation, and a leading provider of quality entertainment services to fans across the globe. "Comic C'moA," their e-book and digital manga site, features one of Japan's largest digital libraries with over 880,000 books and has been leading the market in Japan and greater Asia for 17 years with over 15 million users each month. In 2019, the company released the global hit mobile game, "Obey Me!," the dating simulation game with 6 million downloads across 186 countries and regions.
