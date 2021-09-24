LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mannfolk Public Relations is proud to announce it has officially signed beauty expert Heather Marianna and her brands Beauty Kitchen and Marianna Naturals to the agency's growing roster of fashion and beauty clients. Heather first gained recognition for her YouTube channel where she gave easy-to-do beauty solutions using everyday household and kitchen pantry ingredients. Her videos had gained such wide popularity that Heather was inspired to launch her own skincare lines. For Heather and her beauty products, Mannfolk PR has designed a nationwide multi-media brand building campaign that involves outreach to both national and regional press, digital social media collaborations, and other activations aimed at generating awareness and interest in the Heather and the products.
During the last two decades of industry wide changes in the media landscape, Mannfolk PR has been among the consistent and dependable agencies in the business. Many point to its expansion toward more digital media services as particularly advantageous, offering clients assistance in social engagement efforts, creating experiential events, and adjusting to the current scope of media requirements of content creation and influencer-based campaigns. Since its inception, Mannfolk PR has been widely cited for successful launching emerging fashion brands and beauty products. But it has since diversified into related markets such as health and fitness, sustainability, hospitality, as well as experts in various professions. Because of its presence in Los Angeles and New York, Mannfolk PR also became the agency of choice for event launches, large scale store openings, charity events, brand activations, product placements, fashion presentations and more. Brands seeking entry into the American market rely on the agency for consumer growth, name recognition, and expansion within the United States.
ABOUT MANNFOLK PR
Recognized by industry authorities as among the country's most dependable public relations agencies, MANNFOLK PR has offices in New York and Los Angeles with a showroom located in the heart of Hollywood focused on providing celebrity and fashion influencer access to its multi-category clients. The agency specializes in representing a wide range of fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands in establishing relevant visibility and presence in a competitive media environment in the US. It has also been instrumental in introducing international fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands into the local market and in launching numerous mainstream luxury beauty and fashion brands both in the US and abroad.
