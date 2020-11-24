Manny Halley Produced 'TRUE TO THE GAME 2' Makes Noise In A Quiet Box Office Grossing $1 Million In 16 Days

Imani Motion Pictures/Faith Media Distribution kept the film on 216 screens in its 3rd weekend and Scored the #2 Highest PSA Starring Vivica A. Fox, Andra Fuller, Erica Peeples, Jeremy Meeks, Iyana Halley and Lil Mama with Appearances by Rotimi, Tamar Braxton, Faith Evans, Waka Flocka, Bernice Burgos & More