NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mansueto Ventures, parent of leading business publications Inc. and Fast Company, has named media veteran Stephanie Mehta as chief executive officer and the newly created position of chief content officer, effective January 10. Mehta will replace Eric Schurenberg, who has stepped down after 10 years with Mansueto Ventures.
"Stephanie's stewardship of Fast Company these past few years has led to incredibly noteworthy journalism that we all are proud of," says Joe Mansueto, founder of Mansueto Ventures. "Her leadership and collaboration with colleagues have led to significant growth across our live events, podcasts and recognition programs. For these reasons, and many more, I believe she is exceptionally well-positioned to lead Mansueto Ventures."
"Mansueto Ventures is an incredibly special organization," Mehta said. "I'm excited to work with the entire team to help steer the company and our two storied editorial brands, Inc., and Fast Company, in this fast-changing media landscape."
Mehta, 51, has served as editor-in-chief of Fast Company since March 2018. She previously served as a deputy editor at Vanity Fair, and held senior leadership roles at Bloomberg Media and Fortune. She started her career at the Virginian-Pilot newspaper in Norfolk, Va., before moving to The Wall Street Journal in 1994 to cover small business and venture capital. She serves on the boards of the American Society of Magazine Editors, the Women's Forum of New York, and Airbel Impact Lab, the research and innovation arm of the International Rescue Committee.
Eric Schurenberg joined Mansueto Ventures in 2011 as the editor of Inc.com, rising to editor-in-chief of Inc. in 2014. Mansueto tapped him to be the CEO of Mansueto Ventures in 2017. In that role, Schurenberg combined Inc. and Fast Company under a single leadership, overseeing four consecutive years of 50% or better gains in the bottom line. "Each year that he was CEO, Mansueto Ventures posted the best financial performance of its history," says Mansueto. "He achieved this during what would turn out to be the most difficult years in our company's history, a perfect storm of Covid, civil strife, and recession, on top of the secular headwinds the entire media industry faces. He did this with a grace and integrity that I truly admire. Though Eric's tenure at Mansueto Ventures is over, this is not good-bye from me. Eric is passionate about the battle against misinformation and restoring trust in professional journalism. I look forward to investing alongside him as he begins his next chapter."
As the publisher of both Inc. and Fast Company, Mansueto Ventures is home to two of the most iconic and vibrant brands in the world of business publications. Every day, the content, awards and events produced help entrepreneurs and innovators succeed. All provide useful insights, spark essential conversations and provide much needed inspiration.
