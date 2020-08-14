BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maoyan Entertainment ("Maoyan" or "the Company") (Hong Kong: 1896), a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China, released their latest market survey revealing that 84% of China's movie lovers believe that it is appropriate to return to cinemas in July, as cinemas across the country have been reopening in an orderly manner.
With the gradual opening of cinemas in China since July 20, Maoyan Research Institute conducted its latest survey at the end of July to learn about the recovery of Chinese movie lovers' offline leisure and entertainment consumption, their willingness to return to cinemas after cinemas reopened, as well as moviegoing experiences in the first week of cinema reopening.
Key Findings:
- More than half of respondents have already resumed 70% or more of their shopping, dining, travel, moviegoing and performance/exhibition watching activities.
- With the gradual opening of cinemas in China, about 74% of respondents expressed greater eagerness to go to cinemas than they had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- According to the survey, at the end of July about 84% of respondents agree that it is suitable to return to cinemas.
- About 83% of respondents said they were paying attention to news on the cinemas reopening, up from 73% in May and 62% in March.
- Among respondents who went to watch movies in the first week of cinemas reopening, 87% of respondents were satisfied with their very first experience at movie theaters after the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Good reputation and a high rating score was the most important factor for moviegoers to choose a movie to watch in the cinema.
Offline leisure and entertainment consumption has been on the recovery
According to the survey, 70% of respondents have already resumed regular work routines at their offices, and 12% were working on rotating shifts or working from home. The remaining 18% have not returned to work, or have lost their jobs.
Resumption of normal work
Percentage of total respondents
Fully resumed regular work routines
70%
Working on rotating shifts or working from home
12%
Haven't returned to work/lost jobs
18%
In terms of offline leisure and entertainment activities, the percentage of respondents who have already resumed 70% or more of their shopping, dining, travel, moviegoing and performance/exhibition watching activities were 84%, 83%, 56%, 54%, and 53%, respectively.
The resumption rate of
Percentage of total respondents
Shopping
Dining
Travel
Moviegoing
Watching
70% or above
84%
83%
56%
54%
53%
Between 40% and 60%
11%
13%
30%
33%
29%
30% or under
4%
4%
9%
12%
13%
Not sure/NA
0%
0%
6%
1%
5%
More than 70% of moviegoers expressed eagerness to return to cinemas
With the gradual opening of cinemas in China, about 74% of respondents expressed greater eagerness to go to cinemas than they had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Willingness to go to cinemas compared to your
Percentage of total respondents
Much more eager to go to cinemas
44%
More eager to go to cinemas
30%
About the same
19%
Decreased willingness to go to cinemas
7%
Don't want to go to cinemas at all
0%
According to the survey, about 84% of respondents believed that it is suitable to return to cinemas at the end of July, up from June's 70% and April's 47%.
Suitability of returning to cinemas at
Percentage of total respondents
April
June
End of July
Very suitable to return to cinemas
22%
32%
33%
Suitable to return to cinemas
25%
38%
51%
Neutral
27%
23%
12%
Not that suitable to return to cinemas
20%
6%
4%
Not suitable at all
7%
1%
1%
About 83% of respondents said they were paying attention to news on the cinemas reopening, up from 73% in May and 62% in March. When asked about if there are any cinemas nearby opening, about 88% of respondents said that they were aware of reopened cinemas nearby.
News on cinemas reopening
Percentage of total respondents
March
May
End of July
Pay close attention
25%
38%
55%
Pay attention
37%
35%
28%
Neutral
26%
20%
8%
Do not pay attention
9%
5%
4%
Not interested
3%
1%
4%
Is there any nearby cinema reopening?
Percentage of total respondents
Yes
88%
No
6%
Not sure/Don't know
6%
As to the news on upcoming movie releases, the portion of respondents who were paying attention to upcoming movie releases rose to 82% at the end of July, from 77% in May and 55% in March.
News on upcoming movie releases
Percentage of total respondents
March
May
End of July
Pay close attention
24%
41%
58%
Pay attention
31%
36%
24%
Neutral
30%
16%
10%
Do not pay attention
12%
5%
3%
Not interested
3%
1%
5%
Online ticketing channels including Maoyan, Meituan, WeChat, and Taopiaopiao were the main sources for cinema reopening news and information, followed by news and information platforms, cinema apps or WeChat official accounts, and advertisements in shopping malls or cinemas, according to the survey.
Sources for cinema reopening news
Percentage of total respondents
Online ticketing channels, e.g., Maoyan, Meituan, WeChat,
82%
News and information platforms
57%
Cinema apps or WeChat official accounts
54%
Advertisements in shopping malls or cinemas
23%
Friends/family members discussion
17%
Others
4%
(Respondents were instructed to select all options that apply)
87% of moviegoers were satisfied with the resumed moviegoing experience after the COVID-19 pandemic
Among respondents who went to watch movies in the first week of cinemas reopening, 87% of respondents were satisfied with their very first experience at movie theaters after the COVID-19 pandemic. To be specific, over 80% of moviegoers were satisfied with movie quality, cinemas' safety precautions, cinema services and movie schedules.
Level of satisfaction of overall moviegoing
Percentage of moviegoers going to cinemas in the first
Very satisfied
41%
Satisfied
46%
Neutral
10%
dissatisfied
2%
Very dissatisfied
1%
Level of
Percentage of moviegoers going to cinemas in the first week of cinema reopening
Movie quality
Safety precautions
Cinema services
Movie schedules
Very satisfied
67%
63%
56%
57%
Satisfied
24%
27%
32%
28%
Neutral
7%
7%
9%
9%
dissatisfied
2%
2%
3%
5%
Very dissatisfied
0%
1%
1%
2%
According to the survey, good reputation and a high rating score (44%), classic movies (38%) and suitable movie schedules (36%) were the most important factors for moviegoers to choose a movie.
Factors considered when choosing a movie
Percentage of respondents who went to
Good reputation and a high rating score
44%
Classic movies
38%
Suitable movie schedules
36%
Favorite actors/director
34%
New releases
30%
To accompany others
18%
Catchy title
10%
Friends/family members recommendations
9%
Attracted by promotion materials (poster, trailer,
9%
Others
7%
(Respondents were instructed to select all options that apply)
Among respondents who went to cinemas within the first week of cinema reopening, about 40% said they went to cinemas alone, about 30% said that they went together with friends/colleagues/classmates and 12% said they went with their dates.
With whom going to the cinemas
Percentage of respondents who went to cinemas in
Going alone
40%
Friends/colleagues/classmates
30%
Dates
12%
Spouses/partners
11%
Children
6%
Parents
5%
Other family members
4%
Since movie tickets can only be reserved online for safety reasons, 93% of moviegoers purchased tickets through ticketing channels including Maoyan, Meituan, WeChat and Taopiaopiao. Over 70% of respondents who went to cinemas said they spent less than RMB30 on a movie ticket.
Movie tickets purchasing platforms
Percentage of respondents who went to
Online ticketing channels, e.g., Maoyan, Meituan,
93%
Theaters' apps
5%
Others
3%
Movie ticket price (RMB)
Percentage of respondents who went to cinemas in the first week
Less than 10
9%
From 11 to 20
26%
From 21 to 30
42%
From 31 to 40
16%
More than 40
8%
For those who have not returned to cinemas, the biggest reason was lack of interest in the movies on for screening (45%). Some respondents were also concerned about the hygiene conditions of cinemas and strict prevention measures.
Reason of not go to cinemas
Percentage of respondents who have not returned to cinemas
Not interested in the screened movies
45%
concern about the hygiene conditions
15%
Still in the plans
12%
Strict prevention measures such as
9%
Others
8%
Too busy to go to cinemas
5%
Will wait till more people go
3%
Movie tickets are too expensive
3%
The survey was conducted by Maoyan Research Institute among Maoyan users at the end of July. 1,764 responses were collected for the survey.
