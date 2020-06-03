BEIJING, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maoyan Entertainment ("Maoyan" or "the Company") (Hong Kong: 1896), a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China, found in its latest market survey that nearly 90% of China's movie lovers are eager to return to cinemas when they reopen, and 70% said they believe June would be an appropriate time to do so.
Following two market surveys in February and March, Maoyan Research Institute conducted its third survey at the end of May to learn the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and people's willingness to return to movie theaters after reopening. According to this latest survey, the portion of movie lovers keen to return to cinemas rose to 88% in May, up from 72% in March, and 54% in February.
Key Findings:
- About 88% of respondents in May were eager to return to cinemas when they reopen, up from 72% in March and 54% in February.
- As to the timing for a return to cinemas, about 70% of respondents said they believed June would be appropriate.
- About 80% of respondents have already resumed normal work routines at their offices, and 13% were working on rotating shifts or working from home.
- About 73% of respondents said they were paying attention to news on the reopening of cinemas, and 77% were interested in learning about upcoming movie releases.
Returning to normal lives
According to the survey, about 80% of respondents have fully resumed normal work routines at their offices, up from 66% in March. About 13% of respondents were working on rotating shifts or working from home, and the remaining 6% have not returned to work, or have lost their jobs.
Resumption of normal work
Percentage of total respondents
March
May
Fully resumed normal work routines
66%
80%
Working on rotating shifts or working from home
26%
13%
Haven't returned to work/lost jobs
8%
6%
In terms of offline leisure and entertainment activities, about 78% of respondents said they have already resumed 70% or more of their normal shopping activities, about 75% said they have resumed 70% or more of their dining and eating-out activities, and the portion of respondents who have resumed 70% or above of travel activities has risen to 48%.
The resumption rate of offline leisure and
Percentage of total respondents
Shopping
Dining
Travel
70% or above
78%
75%
48%
Between 40% and 60%
14%
17%
28%
30% or under
7%
6%
16%
Not sure/don't know
1%
2%
9%
Willingness to return to cinemas
According to the survey, in May, respondents watched six movies on average at home through online streaming platforms, the same as in March.
With the containment of the pandemic, people's willingness to return to cinemas has been on the rise. About 88% of respondents were eager to return to cinemas after they reopen, up from 72% in the March survey.
Willingness to go to cinemas
Percentage of total respondents
March
May
Much more eager to go to cinemas
34%
55%
Eager to go to cinemas
38%
33%
Neutral
18%
11%
Not that eager to go to cinemas
7%
1%
No intention at all
3%
N/A
About 73% of respondents said they were paying attention to news on the reopening of cinemas in the country, up from 62% in March.
News on cinemas reopening
Percentage of total respondents
March
May
Pay close attention
25%
38%
Pay attention
37%
35%
Neutral
26%
20%
Do not pay attention
9%
5%
Not interested
3%
1%
As to the timing for returning to cinemas, about 70% of respondents believed June was suitable for returning to cinemas.
Suitability of returning to cinemas in June
Percentage
Very suitable to return to cinemas
32%
Suitable to return to cinemas
38%
Neutral
23%
Not that suitable to return to cinemas
6%
Not suitable at all
1%
When asked about their willingness to return to cinemas in June if they reopen, 71% of respondents said they would like to go to cinemas as soon as they reopen, while 13% said they would go after others go first, and 9% indicated that they would go to cinemas after more people go.
Willingness to return to cinemas in June if they reopen
Percentage
Return as soon as cinemas reopen
71%
After others go first
13%
When more people go to cinemas
9%
Wait for a while after the official announcement on
7%
Interested in movie releases
The portion of respondents who were interested in learning about upcoming movie releases has risen to 77% in May from 55% in March.
News on upcoming movie releases
Percentage of total respondents
March
May
Pay close attention
24%
41%
Pay attention
31%
36%
Neutral
30%
16%
Do not pay attention
12%
5%
Not interested
3%
1%
According to the survey, comedy, sci-fi, action, suspense and animated movies were among the most-wanted movie genres after cinemas reopen.
Most interested movie genres to watch in June
Percentage
Comedy
29%
Sci-fi
14%
Action
9%
Suspense
8%
Animation
7%
Drama
5%
Romance
5%
Fantasy
5%
When cinemas reopen, about 51% of respondents preferred to watch new releases in IMAX and Dolby theaters.
Movies and theaters to choose in June
Percentage
New releases in IMAX and Dolby theaters
51%
New releases in regular theaters
31%
Classic movies in IMAX and Dolby theaters with discount tickets
14%
Classic movies in regular theaters with discount tickets
3%
When asked about with whom they plan to go to cinemas, 30% of respondents said they would like to go together with family members, while 25% would go with friends.
With whom to going to cinemas
Percentage
Family members (spouse/children/parents/other family members)
30%
Friends/colleagues/classmates
25%
Boyfriend/girlfriend
22%
Going alone
22%
The survey was conducted by Maoyan Research Institute at the end of May. Users who purchased movie tickets on Maoyan's platform were targeted and 1,548 responses were collected for the survey.
About Maoyan Entertainment
Maoyan Entertainment (Hong Kong: 1896) is a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China. Since its inception, Maoyan has grown from an online movie ticketing service provider to an innovative one-stop platform for entertainment services. Maoyan has a comprehensive strategy to become a leading platform servicing the entire entertainment industry in China. The upgraded strategy is supported by five key platform pillars: online ticketing platform, products and services platform, data platform, marketing platform, and funding platform.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Edmond Lococo
ICR Inc.
Email: edmond.lococo@icrinc.com
Tel: +86 138-1079-1408