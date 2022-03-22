WINTER PARK, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As we enter the third year of the pandemic, U.S. unemployment is way down, and economic indicators are way up. As Interior Design Magazine reviewed the new set of business trend data for the annual look at the firms composing the Interior Design Top 100 Giants, they saw a bit of everything, including some very good news. Total 2021 design fees for these largest firms came in at $4.55 billion. That's up from last year, but only slightly.
But what should we expect in 2022? The 100 Giants seem to think more of the same. Yes, there's uncertainty, but the economy is also on fire. The Giants expect condo/mixed-use residential work to grow the most in 2022.
This year is the 23rd consecutive year that Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. has been awarded a spot on this list. Marc-Michaels ranks as the 43rd largest interior design firm overall, and the 1st largest Residential interior design firm in the country.
Each year, Interior Design publishes its list of Interior Design industry Giants. The first installment of the two-part annual business survey of Interior Design Giants comprises the 100 largest firms ranked by interior design fees for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2021.
Interior Design features a wide variety of interior design projects, the newest products available, industry related news and more. This is the magazine for the interior design professional marketplace; Interior Design offers the most editorial pages of any publication in the field.
Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. has a very talented award-winning design staff, whose collective experiences span decades.
