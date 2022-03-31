Jerry Seinfeld, Brooke Shields & Taylor Swift made real estate news in March. Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "March's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News"
"Adam Levine Lists Affleck–Garner Mansion"
Adam Levine and his supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, have listed their 1930's-era LA home for $57.5 million. Adam and Behati bought the 9,000-square-foot home on three acres from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in 2018 for $32 million. Levine is one of the most active celebrity home flippers with at least seven homes since 2012.
"Seinfelds Sell Colorado Ski Home"
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld have sold their 12,260-square-foot Colorado ski home for $14 million. They bought the 11-bedroom home on 27 acres in 2007 for $7.55 million. Both Seinfelds are avid skiers.
"Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' Music Video Mansion"
Taylor Swift, the real estate queen, was busy buying up practically an entire NYC city block in 2014 when she made her "Blank Space" video using Long Island's Winfield Hall as one of the elegant backdrops. The former Woolworth Mansion recently acquired a new owner. Previously on the market for $19.95 million, the mansion sold for $8.25 million.
"J-Lo & Ben's New Love Shack"
It took several months of looking, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally found their new home. The glamour couple are buying a 10-bedroom, 20,000-square-foot home in LA's ritzy Bel Air neighborhood, with a price tag over $50 million.
"Brooke Shields Sells Pacific Palisades Home for $7.4 Million"
Model/actress Brooke Shields began her career at just 11 months old, starring in an Ivory Soap commercial. A native of Manhattan, she resides mostly in New York, where she and her husband, TV writer Chris Henchy, keep a townhouse in the West Village and a vacation getaway in The Hamptons. She also owned a Pacific Palisades home where she lived with her former husband, tennis star Andre Agassi. Brooke just sold the Pacific Palisades home for $7.4 million.
"Drake's Crazy Mansion Swimming Pool Odyssey"
Back in 2009, world-famous rapper Drake wasn't so famous and didn't have nearly enough money to buy a $27 million LA mansion with the city's largest privately owned pool. As motivation, Drake kept a photo of the home on his computer that he would see every time he logged on. In 2015, Drake was able to buy the home for a reduced price of less than $8 million, and he later added several neighboring properties to his collection. The entire estate is now for sale at $22.2 million.
"Steven Seagal Gets $7 Million for California Ranch"
Tough-guy Steven Seagal has sold his Northern California ranch for $7 million. The 5,329-acre property with seven lakes; a 14,000-square-foot, white pine log cabin; and big mountain views is operated as a cattle ranch and nature preserve. Seagal owns several U.S. homes, including a bulletproof home in Arizona. He has come under some criticism recently for his ties to Russia.
"Bethenny Frankel Scores Soho Loft Sale"
Bethenny Frankel is a busy woman. Arriving on the television scene with her runner up finish on "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart," Bethenny appeared on eight seasons of "Bravo's Real Housewives of New York" and headlined several of her own projects, including "The Big Shot with Bethenny." She also recently renovated her 4,000-square-foot Soho loft, which just sold for $7 million.
"Former Jeff Gordon Home Races To $36 Million"
Jeff Gordon might have been too fast when he sold his South Florida home for $13.3 million in 2003. The 16,000-square-foot home just sold for $36 million. The six-bedroom home sold fully furnished except for an auto museum that the most recent owner added to the waterfront home.
"Jon Bon Jovi's Greenwich Village Condo Sold"
Jon Bon Jovi has an eye for pricey real estate, including his New Jersey mansion that was recently on the market at $20 million. Even more expensive, Jon recently sold his Greenwich Village condo for $22 million. He bought the 4,000-square-foot condo in 2017 for almost $19 million.
