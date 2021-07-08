MEADVILLE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Ghost and Mrs. B: A True Story of Haunting!": a gripping supernatural narrative. "The Ghost and Mrs. B: A True Story of Haunting!" is the creation of published author Margaret B. Tune, a former model, educator, and real estate broker who married a retired Special Forces operative, Colonel Howard Tune. Together they raised three sons who blessed the family with five grandchildren.
Tune shares, "Why did I write this book? How could I not write about living with a ghost, my late husband, who haunted me for twenty-four years!
"In his real life, He changed the way we live! But as a ghost, he never acknowledged that. It wasn't important.
"This book will keep you awake at night. It is incredible, utterly chilling and horrifying at times, and real to me and many others!
"And you are others will learn from this, that there is another life after our earthly death, and there is a greater being who makes this possible!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret B. Tune's new book is an intriguing story of the author's experience with spiritual manifestations.
Tune's story is certain to leave readers on the edge of their seats as she presents a tale of supernatural proportions.
View a synopsis of "The Ghost and Mrs. B: A True Story of Haunting!" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Ghost and Mrs. B: A True Story of Haunting!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Ghost and Mrs. B: A True Story of Haunting!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
