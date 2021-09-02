LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoryFit is thrilled to announce Marina Kosten, Senior Fellow at Center for the Digital Future at USC Annenberg, as a new Head of Research & Strategy. Kosten's depth of entertainment experience, including more than a decade with 20th Century Fox, uniquely positions her to expand StoryFit's understanding of audience strategy.
"StoryFit's unique ability to leverage robust data, natural-language processing techniques, and predictive modeling to explore the underlying elements of content is a game changer," Kosten said. "By combining AI-powered data analysis with deep human understanding and strategy, StoryFit is best-positioned to deliver actionable insights to serve the entire entertainment ecosystem."
"At StoryFit, providing strategic audience insights is core to finding success for our entertainment clients," Monica Landers, StoryFit Founder & CEO, said. "Marina brings extensive global studio experience to our leadership ranks. Her range and expertise across genres, international territories and content types will enable us to amplify the magnitude of insights developed for studios and streamers."
Kosten currently also serves as a Senior Fellow at the Center for the Digital Future at USC Annenberg, where she is an advisor on key trends in digital marketing, entertainment, business strategy, technology, communications, and policy-making.
Previously, as Vice President of consumer research for 20th Century Fox International, she led research guiding the release of the film portfolio in top 15 global markets. She worked on films and franchises such as Deadpool, X-Men, Planet of the Apes, Die Hard, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Martian, The Greatest Showman, and Ice Age.
Before Fox, Kosten worked at Activision-Blizzard where she provided global consumer insights for Guitar Hero and Call of Duty video game franchises, as well as the company's portfolio of licensed products.
Her background in psychology and early career as a social researcher at several global research organizations fuels her interest in understanding human behavior and applying that knowledge to innovation.
