KETTERING, Ohio, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book Sentimiento Clandestino was created by Mario Nicanor García. Mario is an author and immigrant from Ecuador. He migrated to the United States of America with hopes of a fresh start in life. He passionately works tasks such as garbage collection, cleaning jobs, and gardening.
García said this about his book: "Sentimiento Clandestino has been the hidden form of the different moods that those of us who'll migrate one day face. Unspoken feelings, guarded desires, simple utopias of human beings turned into tools. Made to produce and generate resources, the mission, the family welfare, no matter what or how, day by day we forget about the human being who became a tool. Through these verses, translated into poems, I try to express my feeling, perhaps, that of many who are in the same circumstance, people who are physically absent, but who are mentally connected to the country from which we come, to family, to love, solidarity and friends."
Published by Page Publishing, Mario Nicanor García's new book Sentimiento Clandestino stirs the hearts of readers as they partake in each poem that bears human sentiments and emotions of a life far away from comfort and the hearth.
Consumers who wish to share in a poetic journey of nostalgia and wisdom can purchase Sentimiento Clandestino in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
