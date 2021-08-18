SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine has ranked MarketBeat No. 1504 on its 40th annual Inc. 5000 list, an elite ranking of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the United States. This honor marks the sixth consecutive year that MarketBeat has been included on the Inc. 5000 list. The list is a celebration of the lifeblood of the American economy — America's independent entrepreneurs.
Inc. 5000 rankings are based on three-year revenue growth, measuring the percentage of growth between 2017 and 2020. Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, MarketBeat had three-year revenue growth of 314%, making it the fifth fastest-growing company in South Dakota in 2021.
"MarketBeat surpassed its 2020 top-line revenue of $14 million in Q2 of this year and the company is on track to exceed its 2021 revenue goal of $20 million," said Marketbeat Founder and CEO Matt Paulson.
"MarketBeat continues to perform well as more self-directed investors enter the market looking for trusted resources to evaluate stocks and other investments," Paulson said. "We are aggressively reinvesting in our company's original reporting, research tools, and communication platforms to best serve the needs of the modern individual investor."
Along with the increased market volatility created by the pandemic, the need for timely and objective stock information has also increased. To continue to meet that need, MarketBeat has added seven new positions since the onset of COVID-19.
"Growing our team will allow us to develop new best-in-class research tools based on proprietary data sets that you can't find anywhere else," Paulson said. "It will also allow us to offer unparalleled customer service to our 15,000 paid subscribers and 2.4 million email subscribers."
This year MarketBeat joins SAB Biotherapeutics, Roodle, and seven other South Dakota companies that collectively earned $283.8 million in total revenue with median growth of 239% and accounted for 330 jobs added to the state's economy.
The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 to 2020. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017 to qualify. They also must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at inc.com.
About MarketBeat
MarketBeat is a financial media company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. MarketBeat's mission is to empower individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial information and objective market research. More than 2.4 million investors receive MarketBeat's flagship newsletter, MarketBeat Daily Ratings. MarketBeat also publishes a network of financial news websites, including insidertrades.com and pricetargets.com, which garner more than 20 million pageviews each month, a suite of web-based investment research software called MarketBeat All Access, and a mobile stock research app on iOS and Android. For more information, visit marketbeat.com.
About Inc.
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit inc.com.
Media Contact
Ngoc Thach, MarketBeat, +1 (605) 940-8824, ngoc@mixmaker.info
SOURCE MarketBeat