NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialbakers, the leading social media marketing platform, today announced The State of Gaming, an upcoming webinar to be held on Wednesday, May 27, at 12 p.m. ET.
The webinar will feature a panel of gaming industry and marketing veterans, including Rubi Bayer, Content Marketing Manager at ArenaNet and Guild Wars "Guild Chat" Host, Aaron Kaufman, Director of Social Media & Community at Square Enix, and Bob Gearing, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions at Socialbakers.
The video game industry is booming and shows no sign of slowing down. Today, there are more than 2.6 billion gamers worldwide and most spend over eight hours a week playing video games. These stats combined with a global lockdown have created the perfect storm for growth. However, brands need to keep an active, engaged and loyal audience to ensure continued success. The webinar will unveil how the industry stays strong and keeps the momentum alive even in a year like 2020.
Panelists will also discuss:
- Brand new 2020 audience and engagement data across the Electronics and Gaming industries for established and emerging brands
- How to personalize content to significantly increase reach and qualify engagement
- Emerging trends in gaming, and what they mean for the future of gaming brands on social media
To Register
Register here for this informative webinar. A brief question & answer session will follow the main discussion. Attendees will receive an exclusive report which features an in-depth look into trends in the gaming industry, and several other key industries.
Media contact:
Claire Wilson
press@socialbakers.com
Related Images
socialbakers.png
Socialbakers
Socialbakers logo