THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketing Maven, bicoastal, award-winning public relations firm, has announced that it has been retained as the public relations agency of record for Visit Conejo Valley, the official tourism marketing organization for the cities of Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills, California, for the second consecutive year. The agency is charged with assisting to increase visitation that will bolster the local economy.
Marketing Maven plans to continue its public relations strategy campaign for Visit Conejo Valley, inviting top-tier travel and hospitality media and influencers to the stay in the area to increase visitation. In 2021, some of the media invited the Conejo Valley included Latino-owned TV network, LATV, and influencers Wade Holland, Abby Wren, among others. In 2022, Marketing Maven will leverage its capabilities and insights to attract more local media and influencer familiarization trips to garner additional media coverage of the 16 participating hotels, restaurants and attractions in Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills.
"We are delighted to continue partnering with Visit Conejo Valley as the tourism organization's public relations agency of record," said Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven. "Our agency's efforts will continue to concentrate on Southern California media and general top-tier travel and hospitality media. We already have three media trips planned for the first quarter of 2022, with many more lined up. Our goal is to continue attracting the travel media we know best to experience all that Conejo Valley has to offer, thus increasing the number of overnight stays at Conejo Valley hotels."
Marketing Maven's connections with travel press are extensive, having served as the Travel and Adventure Show's California agency for six years, having led the U.S. publicity for Accord's Tokyo 2020 tourism event, as well as supporting the Royal Norwegian Consul General with a Norwegian Design Tour featuring television personality Ty Pennington, executing a Los Angeles press event for Telluride Ski Resort, hosting press internationally for a client's Gumball 3000 sponsorship, publicizing Hidden Iceland, French Canal Boat Company and representing EVA Air, a Star Alliance Partner with their social media marketing.
"Working together, we will bring visitors to Conejo Valley using Marketing Maven's strategic approach," said Danielle Borja, President/CEO of Visit Conejo Valley. "We look forward to hosting many press and influencers in 2022 showcasing a variety of outdoor activities along with new eateries and entertainment options for travelers."
To learn more about accommodations, attractions, and things to do in Conejo Valley, visit http://www.conejo.com.
ABOUT VISIT CONEJO VALLEY
Created in 2013, Visit Conejo Valley is the official tourism marketing organization for the cities of Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills, Calif. With a mission to increase overnight visitation and improve the local economy, Visit Conejo Valley promotes the region's diverse 16 lodging properties, unique outdoor recreation, bustling arts and culture scene, diverse dining and tasting experiences, providing visitors with helpful resources to make the best of their trip and "See Another Side of Southern California." To learn more about accommodations, attractions, and things to do in Conejo Valley, visit conejo.com.
About Marketing Maven
With its headquarters in Camarillo, California and offices in New York City, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.
