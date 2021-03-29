ANDOVER, Mass., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketingProfs, a leader in B2B marketing education and training, announced today that its flagship B2B Forum event will continue as a virtual event in 2021 with two distinct programs in April and October, offering marketers the inspiration and insights they need to succeed in 2021 and beyond.
The spring event, happening April 7-8, is two days of learning featuring keynotes from visionaries including Vinh Giang, Nancy Harhut, Beverly Jackson, Wil Reynolds, Mark Schaefer, and Jacco Van Der Kooij. An additional 39 sessions will round out the program and cover the most relevant topics to B2B marketers today.
The theme of the April event is "Moments that Matter."
"If there's ever been a time that B2B organizations need to shift from sales-centric to customer-centric, that time is now. By focusing on 'moments that matter' most to a customer—even and especially those tiny micro-moments that create a real connection—B2B marketers can transform both the speed and impact they're able to deliver," said MarketingProfs Chief Content Officer Ann Handley.
The event is approved by the American Marketing Association (AMA) to earn up to eight continuing education units (CEUs) toward maintaining any AMA Professional Certified Marketer® credential.
In addition, ticket holders will become part of the MarketingProfs PRO membership community, offering access to the fall event, Master Classes, courses, exclusive webinars, and community networking for a full year.
There are two ways to attend this exclusive event: 1) be a MarketingProfs PRO subscriber and get in free, or 2) buy a ticket to MarketingProfs B2B Forum. Every paid ticket to B2B Forum comes with a subscription to MarketingProfs PRO. PRO subscribers have year-round access to premium resources, including B2B Backstage events (spotlighting the smartest minds in business), a private Facebook group for paid members only, and all MarketingProfs on-demand and live training programs, including the signature Marketing Writing Bootcamp, Storytelling Summit, and Master Classes.
To learn more about the event and MarketingProfs PRO community, please visit http://mpb2b.marketingprofs.com.
About MarketingProfs
MarketingProfs is a training and education provider dedicated to helping B2B marketers drive tangible business results. MarketingProfs produces training programs, online events, conferences (including MarketingProfs B2B Forum), and supplementary free resources. Companies like Infosys, Penn Mutual, Guidehouse, and Kaplan rely on MarketingProfs to provide learning programs for their in-house marketing teams and more than 550,000 marketers worldwide trust MarketingProfs as their top marketing resource.
Michaela Boehlke, MarketingProfs, +1 8083216868, michaelab@marketingprofs.com
