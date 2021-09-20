SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On September 23, B2B marketing training leader MarketingProfs is offering marketers the opportunity to enroll in any online course for free in an effort to help marketers around the world improve their skills.
The Open House emerged out of the MarketingProfs team's desire to help marketers feel a measure of normalcy during trying times and to prepare for a potentially uncertain future, MarketingProfs Director of Community Matt Snodgrass explained.
"When the pandemic began last year, we looked for ways to give back to our community, virtually—both in terms of marketing-specific content and other adjacent opportunities including career days, mindfulness sessions, writing workshops, and diversity and inclusion panels." Snodgrass said.
With an unprecedented number of marketing roles available, marketers are finding it difficult to match their skills with what recruiting specialists are seeking.
"As we've talked to marketers over the past 18 months, we have consistently heard that they feel pigeon-holed into a singular role and their skills outside of that area are stagnating. This is an opportunity for marketers to branch out and learn something new, or to reinforce existing skillsets. It's a continuation of the promise to give back to the marketers who have been our family for the past two decades. Our goal is to help improve marketing as an industry."
The MarketingProfs Open House is a one-day only event, taking place on September 23, and is open to any and all marketers.
To learn more about the MarketingProfs Open House, please visit https://mprofs.com/prwoh.
