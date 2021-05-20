MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heartbeat of the Soul.": an engaging commentary on the concept of love, is the creation of published author, Marla J. Cathcart, loving wife, mother, and retired award-winning home designer.
Marla writes, "Real Love alters life on a molecular level that we cannot see or feel. Though this seems nonexistent to us, its actual impact is miraculous power. There are frequencies which define love's boundaries precisely. These parameters allow Real Love to measure accurately, the pureness of your thought, and feelings within you. The immediate purpose defines the real value of your life choices, whether you can see it, or not. Planet Earth and human beings were designed to work with frequencies. It's one of God's many gifts to creation. The most surprising gift is the frequency of Love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cathcart's new book is a thought-provoking supposition on how we as humans experience, interpret, and express love. What real love wants for each of us, is a loving family for all time.
Using the science of frequencies, the author expounds upon the interconnectedness of humankind and the importance of love within our souls.
View a synopsis of "Heartbeat of the Soul: That which makes it what it is, Is, what it is." on YouTube.
