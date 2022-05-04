As an advocate for mental, spiritual, and physical wellness, Marla discusses Faith Over Fear in Difficult Times.
FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Marla Maples, actress, humanitarian, thought leader, wellness advocate award winning singer and songwriter, and mother participated with an extraordinary talent list of speakers from the March 19th, 2022 inaugural TEDxFranklin that was held at the Franklin Theatre on Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee.
Rounding out an exceptional list of twelve speakers, Marla stands out as she discusses Faith Over Fear in Difficult Times. Whether it's making your way through the challenges of the world as we are experiencing it today or personal challenges of facing down your own fear during the progression of life, the mechanism of calling forward faith is the pathway opening of options that exist when out of the limitations that fear presents.
"It's a big idea that encompasses old wisdom but is relevant right now which is why it's worth sharing," Jacquie Jordan of TVGuestpert, curator of TEDxFranklin Inaugural event, shares.
Watch Marla's TEDxFranklin talk here.
TEDxFranklin Inaugural event partnered with the Williamson Medical Center.
For more information about the Williamson Medical Center, please visit: williamsonmedicalcenter.org.
About Marla Maples:
Marla Maples, actress, humanitarian, thought leader, wellness advocate, award winning singer and songwriter, and mother is committed to supporting charities and non-profit organizations that promote peace, protect children, and the prosperity of global consciousness. Maples' number one role in life has been motherhood, ushering her daughter, Tiffany Trump, into adulthood on the world stage.
She is a passionate advocate for mental, spiritual, and physical wellness. She chooses to offer inspiration and guidance to those seeking more joy and harmony in their lives. Whether it's a path to healthy living through clean food choices or pausing for a moment to invoke a spiritual connection through meditation, Marla offers a way to experience life to the fullest.
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on http://www.TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.
TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include Ted.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the Ted Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; audaciousproject.org, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TEDSummit; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TEDed. TED also offers TED@Work (a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning). TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including TED Interview with Chris Anderson, Work Life with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala and How to Be a Better Human.
Follow TED on Twitter (@TEDTalks), Facebook (@TED), Instagram (@ted) and LinkedIn (Ted Conferences)
Also, be sure to follow TEDxFranklin on Facebook and Instagram: @TEDxFranklin
For more information about TEDxFranklin, visit TEDxFranklin.com
For more information on Marla, visit: MarlaMaples.com
Media Contact
Jacquie Jordan, TEDxFranklin, 1 310-584-1504, TEDxFranklin@gmail.com
SOURCE TEDxFranklin