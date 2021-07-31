NEW YORK, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stream Maro Music & Skytech's "Lazy" (Ego Music), here: https://egomusic.lnk.to/MaroMusicSkytech_Lazy

After the great success of Sanah's "Invisible Dress" (Maro Music & Skytech Remix), Ego Music Italy releases a new collaborative single from Maro Music & Skytech, titled, "Lazy" (Ego Music). The song is out now.

The Maro Music & Skytech Remix of Sanah's "Invisible Dress" topped 15 million digital streams, and the song went on to be certified Platinum in Poland. The release was also a "#1" in 2020, and a "Top 100" song for the continent of Europe.

Following the natural progression of music-making and natural chemistry, Maro Music and Skytech teamed-up once again on an original, collaborative effort. The result is the summer gem, "Lazy" (Ego Music).

About Maro Music

Maro Music (also, "MARO") is a DJ/producer, composer, Polish sound engineer and subject of important international music publications. He hosts a weekly radio show, "Addiced To Music," named after his professional recording studio, on Dash Radio (U.S.) and other radio stations. Maro Music has produced multiple original music recordings for the worldwide smash interactive video game, "Cyberpunk 2077" from Projekt Red. Maro Music often collaborates with the most respected legends in rap and hip-hop, including members of the Wu Tang Clan and many others.

About Skytech

Skytech is widely recognized as being one of the most important DJs and producers in the Polish electronic dance music scene. He has collaborated with top artists including R3HAB, Headhunterz, Bassjackers and Yves V., among many others. As a live DJ, Skytech has performed onstage in many prestigious festivals, including Tomorrowland and the Sunrise Festival. In 2018, Skytech was the second most-listened-to Polish artist on Spotify. In 2019, Skytech earned "1st place" on the Polish DJ charts.

Official: http://maromusic.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/maromusic1/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/maromusic1/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaroMusic

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4iHE8t7vhPwUX0TrF4cETN

PRESS CONTACT (U.S.)

EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS | EmilyTan@EmilyTanMediaRelations.com | +1(917) 318-3758

Media Contact

Emily Tan, EMILY TAN Media Relations, +1 (917) 318-3758, EmilyTan@EmilyTanMediaRelations.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE Maro Music & Skytech

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.