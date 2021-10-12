MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martha Shedden has teamed up with Market Domination LLC and has started Social Security: Answers From The Experts, a podcast that aims to help educate soon-to-be retirees and financial professionals about important Social Security decisions and other important issues related to retirement planning.
Martha will have guests such as Chris Farrell, a Senior Economics Contributor at Marketplace and American Public Media, Mary Beth Franklin, a writer at Investment News who is considered a Social Security guru, and Dave Freitag, who is Mass Mutual's Social Security expert.
Martha Shedden is the President and co-founder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts. Martha has extensive experience providing Social Security education, consulting, and analyses for individual clients as well as financial professionals, and has authored numerous Social Security white papers, seminar presentations and articles in financial publications.
The first episode aired on October 6th and the show will be released weekly everywhere you can get podcasts, including iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeart Radio, C-Suite Radio, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.
The podcast is produced by Market Domination, LLC. Market Domination produces dozens of podcasts for business owners. Seth Greene, the CEO, hosts the podcast SharkPreneur with Kevin Harrington (from the hit tv show Shark Tank) which was named #6 on NASDAQ's list of "Top Podcasts You Must Listen to in 2019". BMD Publishing, a division of Market Domination, LLC has published dozens of Best Sellers and has helped many businesses grow and succeed. For information on how to have your own podcast or book, visit http://www.marketdominationllc.com.
About Martha Shedden and the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts:
Martha Shedden is President and Co-founder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, NARSSA, which provides online education and training for financial professionals to become Registered Social Security Analysts. The five module RSSA program provides professionals with a thorough knowledge of the Social Security program and trains them how to analyze clients' claiming options to obtain their maximized Social Security income by filing for benefits at the optimal time. Martha is certified as a Registered Social Security Analyst (RSSA) and a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) and also has her own business, Shedden Social Security & Retirement Planning, helping retirees make their optimal Social Security claiming decision. She is passionate about educating financial professionals and retirees on the details of Social Security income planning, the foundation and first step to creating a financially secure retirement plan.
For more information, visit http://www.narssa.org or http://www.rssa.com.
Follow NARSSA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RSSAnews
Contact:
Pamela Kweller
(646) 504-9229
Media Contact
Tetan Brannen, Market Domination LLC, +1 7164082578, Tetan@marketdominationllc.com
SOURCE Market Domination LLC