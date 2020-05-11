BEVERLY, Mass., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaminski Auctions of Beverly, Massachusetts and West Palm Beach, Florida, proudly presents the Martha Stewart Turkey Hill Farm kitchen, and studio props for sale at our May 17th, 2020 auction. The Turkey Hill kitchen set where The Martha Show was filmed, along with the original Emeril Lagasse kitchen, The Marley Spoon kitchen and several other test kitchens, along with architectural items will be sold at auction at the Kaminski Auction gallery on Sunday, May 17th starting at 10:00 AM EST.
The original kitchen cabinetry, appliances, stainless steel tables, cookware, and set lighting equipment from the famous Martha show will be on offer.
In 2011, for the seventh and final season, a replica of her home kitchen at Turkey Hill was recreated for the show set. It was a design in Martha's newly launched line of kitchen cabinetry for Home Depot. The design was based on the architectural style of her kitchen at Turkey Hill, Martha's former Westport, Connecticut home, where she lived for 36 years.
Originally, the cabinetry was painted Fortune Cookie, a pale yellow-ish tan. It was used for events, television shows, and Facebook Live presentations. Martha Bakes and Martha Cooking School were also filmed on the set. For Season 11 of Martha Bakes, the cabinetry was painted its existing color, "Black Bean Soup", "a lovely dramatic change".
In 2012, the set was moved into Studio A on the 9th floor of the landmark Starrett-Lehigh Building on West 26th St in Manhattan. Martha moved her corporate headquarters there in 2009. The kitchens on offer are from her Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia offices, where she still works today.
Martha Stewart fans will have the opportunity to bid and buy pieces from her iconic kitchen, which graced numerous covers of her best-selling Martha Stewart Living magazine. As one of the most influential women in the world, the name Martha Stewart is synonomous with gracious living, delicious home cooked food, decorating and entertaining.
This high-quality professional grade equipment and appliances will appeal to professional chefs, restaurant owners, and home cooks alike.
It is an opportunity for her legions of fans to own a part of the Martha Stewart legend.
The Martha Stewart Turkey Hill kitchen and other lots will be on display at the Kaminski Auctions gallery, at 117 Elliott Street, Beverly, Massachusetts. Preview is by appointment only Monday, May 11th – Saturday, May 16th from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM and day of sale starting at 8:00 AM. All of the items can be viewed online at www.kaminskiauctions.com and you may sign up to bid online through KaminskiLIVE, our online bidding platform. All items are to be sold as is, with no reserve prices.
There will be no in person preview of the Emeril Lagasse, and other test kitchens. They will be sold as is, in place, viewable from the photos only. These items must be picked up within ten days after the auction, from the New York City offices where they are located.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Martha Stewart Center for Living (MSCL) at Mount Sinai Hospital which serves to promote and facilitate access health care resources for older adults and to enhance the public perception of aging.