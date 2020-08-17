BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. and BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Maddy Cross Parkin, Director of Musical Grants, announced that Martina Consonni is the very First Recipient of the Scheer Foundation Scholarship for the year 2020/2021.

"Martina Consonni from Como, Italy is the very first recipient and we are proud to support her career. It is a privilege to support the education of the fine scholars selected for this year's Scheer Foundation Scholarships," said Maddy Cross Parkin director of Music Grants.

Martina is a brilliant pianist who already has won in excess of 50 International prizes and will attend this year the Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien in Hannover (Germany). Martina attended already the prestigious International Piano Academy "Incontri col Maestro" in Imola, Martina graduated in chamber music with full marks from the National Academy of St. Cecilia in Rome under the guidance of Maestro Carlo Fabiano.

"Martina was selected after an International search organized by the Foundation and I selected Martina because of her skills, her technical ability and her sense of music," added Maddy Cross Parkin. "We intend to follow her and support her career in the years to come."

About the Scheer Foundation

The Frederic & Jocelyne Scheer Foundation ("Scheer Foundation") is a US Private Foundation (501-c 3) dedicated to fight malnutrition and children mortality in Africa in promoting local agricultural and industrial project to build up local and regional employment.  The Foundation recently expanded its reach to Arts & Music.

Learn more at:  www.scheerfoundation.org

Contact:
Maddy Cross Parkin
Tel +61 437 802 805
245484@email4pr.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.