BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mary Aloe and her financing partner are co-producers on Sean Penn's FLAG DAY, released today through MGM's United Releasing as a limited release in select theaters across America. Directed and starring Sean Penn, Dylan Penn, Katheryn Winnick, Josh Brolin and Regina King, this is the true story of John Vogel, one of America's most successful counterfeiters told through the eyes of his daughter, Jennifer Vogel. Though at the heart of it - it's truly a father-daughter story! FLAG DAY premiered and garnered outstanding reviews at the CANNES Film Festival 2021. Please see the FLAG DAY trailer on YouTube HERE.
Mary Aloe and the ALOE ENTERTAINMENT team provide a full-service film production house located in Beverly Hills, California. Mary Aloe and her team at Aloe Entertainment specialize in bringing Equity and Mezzanine financing to films, as well as develop in-house projects to produce from script to screen. Mary Aloe and the Aloe Entertainment team have financed and /or produced 37 films (22 films in the last 6 years alone). Aloe Entertainment and its principal owner, Mary Aloe, produce and/or finance 4 to 5 movies a year.
Aloe's slate of films coming out in 2021 includes Worth, launching September 2nd on Netflix with Barack and Michelle Obama's production shingle, Higher Ground Productions. The movie premiered at Sundance 2020. It stars Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci. Karen, the racial justice thriller that brings the Karen meme to life, will come out on PVOD September 3rd. Bruised, directed by and starring Halle Berry, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will launch on Netflix in Q4 of 2021. Breach, starring Bruce Willis, and Wander, starring Aaron Eckhardt and Tommy Lee Jones, were both released recently, as well.
Mary Aloe and the Aloe Entertainment team are currently in production on Groove Tails, produced by, co-written and starring Jamie Foxx. Among the Aloe Entertainment team's upcoming films going into production for 2022 are Girl Who Fell From The Sky, Birdseye and Armistice.
